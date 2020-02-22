ANOTHER event from the JORVIK Viking Festival has been cancelled due to the poor weather conditions today.

The Battle Spectacular, which was due to take place at the Eye of York near Clifford's Tower later today, has been cancelled due to the high winds.

A spokesperson for the Festival said: "With regret, the weather conditions are so poor that safety concerns make hosting the Battle Spectacular this evening impossible.

"We have been unable to set the barriers or raise the lighting rigs which are a crucial part of the safety arrangements.

"We do not expect the winds to drop significantly before this evening’s event is due to start.

"We are sure that visitors and re-enactors alike will understand this decision, we have been remarkably unlucky with the weather this year."

Visitors with tickets to the Battle Spectacular are being advised, and full refunds will be available from 5.15pm at JORVIK Viking Centre and from 4.15pm at DIG this evening, both of which will remain open until 7.00pm today.

The 10th Century Traders event continues to take place as planned at Merchant Adventurers’ Hall today and tomorrow.

The JORVIK Viking Festival Symposium, which takes place tomorrow will continue as planned, with tickets available on the door for £35 at the De Gray Lecture theatre at York St John University.