THE Environment Agency have revealed that they expect the River Ouse to rise to a similar level as earlier in the week.
They expect that the Ouse will peak at between 4.3 and 4.5 metres above normal summer levels tomorrow afternoon.
This means that the levels could potentially match or even exceed the peak level of 4.41 metres that the Ouse rose to after Storm Dennis last weekend.
Although, a spokesperson for the Environment Agency said: "We expect the levels of the River Ouse to be similar to that of Monday earlier this week."
This rise in river level is due to heavy rain upstream in the river's catchment areas in the Yorkshire Dales.
Towns and villages in this area such as Ilkley, Skipton and Craven have all been affected by flooding after the rain.
City of York Council said flood defences will remain in place in preparation for further rainfall, but the city will remain open for business.
Th highest level recorded that the River Ouse reached was 5.4 metres above normal summer levels in 2000.
