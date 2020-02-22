A CHOIR festival in York will look to people together to share the joy of singing, all while promoting inclusivity and friendship.

Joseph Rowntree Theatre’s York Community Choir Festival will enter its fifth year on March 7.

This year, it is celebrating the inclusivity of making music in groups of all ages and bringing the generations together.

Festival organiser, Graham Mitchell, a trustee of the theatre, said: "I am particularly pleased that we can include both young and old and bring the generations together in the same concerts.

"The benefits of singing have been widely researched and findings show that communal singing has far reaching benefits for health, happiness and general wellbeing.

"We are so lucky to have such a variety of choirs in and around York."

Choirs from in an around York will be attending including The Rolling Tones, Dunnington Community Choir, Tutti Amici and Stagecoach Academy Choir and choirs from various primary schools.

The festival will run from March 7 to 14 in the Theatre. Tickets are now on sale from Joseph Rowntree Theatre Box Office.

A full list of those that will be performing and times can be found at: josephrowntreetheatre.co.uk