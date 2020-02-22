AN INTERNATIONALLY renowned neo-expressionist artist will be releasing a series of unique pieces which are now being showcased at Castle Fine Art in York.

Domingo Zapata has formed a collection of both unique and limited edition prints called La Gioconda.

It is comprised of signed limited edition prints, several hand embellished unique artworks and original art works.

Felicity Whittingham, gallery manager at Castle Fine Art York, said: "This is a unique opportunity for Castle Fine Art, being able to work with Domingo Zapata is both exceptional and hugely exciting.

"We are thrilled to exhibit Domingo’s works, he’s unlike anything we’ve got in the market and brings with him an eclectic and interesting method and an extensive collection."

The artist uses different mediums, such as graffiti, collage, and painting, as well as powerful themes intended to force the viewer to stop and think.

Zapata is a household name in the USA, having collaborated with celebrities such as Sofia Vergara and former Desperate Housewife, Eva Longoria.

Collectors of his work include celebrities such as Johnny Depp and Leonardo DiCaprio.

The artist also actively participates with numerous charities across the globe, with some of his best known work coming from these initiatives.