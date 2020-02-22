A BAND from York were given the chance to perform on national television earlier today.
Skylights, made up of four friends from York, performed on football-based programme Soccer AM this morning.
They performed their new single 'Enemies'. The song has been used by various football clubs including Leeds United and York City on videos and for pre-match music.
Discussing the new single, guitarist Turnbull Smith said: "It’s like sticking the finger to the doubters. Dream your dreams and don’t let anybody stop you."
The band are set to venture on their first tour next week, playing gigs in Newcastle, Manchester and York.
Skylights will also be supporting fellow York band, Shed Seven, in June this year.
Turnbull added: “The last year has been the best yet. It has been beyond any of our expectations.”