POLICE are warning the public to be vigilant after a surge in calls from scammers claiming to be HMRC was reported in the county.
In most instances, the caller claims to be from HRMC and alleges that the individual owes a substantial amount of money in unpaid fines.
The caller then goes on to say that if the individual does not pay the required amount of money within a specified time then they will be arrested.
If you received a call of this kind, North Yorkshire Police has advised people to make sure they never give out any personal details or financial information over the phone.
Do not trust an unsolicited caller. If you are concerned about a call, hang up and report it to the police or consider installing a call blocker if it continues.
If a caller claims to be from a legitimate organisation, suggest that you will call them back and then run a check on the relevant website or search the number to ensure it is legitimate.
