A NORTH Yorkshire football club began to clean and rebuild their ground yesterday after damages caused by flooding.

Tadcaster Albion were supported by a number of volunteers yesterday to help to begin the clean up of the mess left the by flooding caused by Storms Ciara and Dennis.

Club chairman, Andy Charlesworth, said: "We would like to thank all the volunteers for their hard work to help gets the club back on its feet again.

"We were very impressed with the turnout. We had more volunteers than expected turn up, from young lads to senior citizens."

One of the volunteers included a woman who had never been to Tadcaster before, and travelled from Hull to support the club after learning of their issue when it was shown on television.

The club also praised the volunteers on Twitter.

The volunteers began to clean up the inside areas affected, including the clubhouse where the floors and carpets were damaged.

The club have estimated that they will need over £40,000 to repair all of the damage.

They had a meeting with the Football Foundation on Thursday, who they hope to receive a grant of £30,000 from. But they must first submit a grant application.

A JustGiving page has also been set up to raise the remaining £12,000 to support Tadcaster Albion. This can be found at: https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/savetafc

They have so far surpassed the half-way mark to this £12,000, with donations currently standing at just over £6,400.