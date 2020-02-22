POLICE and fire crews were called to rescue a man from the River Foss in the early hours of this morning.
At around 2.30am today, North Yorkshire Police and North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue service crews responded to a report of a male in the River Foss near Cliffords Tower.
Police secured the male using a life ring prior to the fire crews arrival.
The fire crews from York, Acomb, Huntington and Selby then used a 9 metre ladder to bring the man back onto land.
The man was left in the hands of the police.
Station manager for Acomb & Huntington crews, Tony Walker, praised the work of the emergency services on Twitter.
