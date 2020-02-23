SALVAGE Hunters, the well-loved and most-watched Discovery Network show is on the hunt for locations in Yorkshire to feature on the upcoming series.
The show follows decorative antique expert Drew Pritchard as he travels around various locations in the UK and abroad on his quest to find and buy unusual objects with an interesting history.
A spokesman for Discovery Network said: “Drew visits a plethora of organisations, including prop stores, historic theatres, museums, private collectors, beautiful country houses, old cinemas, antique hubs to name a few, buying all sorts along the way – from props and furniture to old light fittings and 6ft 1980s disco balls.”
He added: “Now in its fifteenth series and airing to over a million people in the UK and millions more worldwide, this is a great opportunity to promote your house or business to a broad audience, make some money and celebrate the history and heritage of the UK.
“If you think you fit the bill or know somewhere that might then don’t hesitate to reach out and a member of our team will be in touch to arrange a visit.”
If you would like to participate, send an email to - salvagehunters@curvemedia.com