TRAFFIC on some city centre roads could rocket by nearly 150 per cent - under plans to close four roads to prevent rat-running.

City of York Council plans to close four roads in The Groves, York - in addition to two existing road closures already in place.

And the council said the closures - which would include preventing cars moving from Penley’s Grove Street into St John Street, using Brownlow Street to cut through into Lowther Street or into Park Grove, as well as closing off a section of Earl Street - will remove around 700 vehicles per hour in the morning and evening peak hours from the two through routes.

The proposals add that streets including Clarence Street into Lord Mayor’s Walk would see a 148 per cent increase in vehicle movements - equivalent to an increase from approximately two vehicles to five vehicles per minute.

Results also show a 97 per cent increase in traffic from Wigginton Road to Haxby Road and a 59 per cent rise from Lord Mayor’s Walk to Monkgate.

Drivers can use Lord Mayor’s Walk or Huntington Road as alternatives routes.

Tony Clarke, head of transport at City of York Council, said: “Our traffic modelling indicates that closing Lowther Street and Penley’s Grove Street/Townend Street would have an impact on traffic movements in the area but this is considered to be manageable. Whilst some junctions could have an increased volume of traffic, most should have sufficient capacity for the additional traffic not to create significant delays. The proposed experimental closures will remove approximately 700 vehicles per hour in the morning and 700 per hour in the evening peak hours. Traffic signal timings on the routes will be adjusted to accommodate the change, however, it is anticipated that there will be an additional delay at some of the busiest junctions.

“The most significant increase in delay would be westbound on Lord Mayor’s Walk, with the closures causing a projected extra delay of around 100 seconds. Individual turning movements may also increase at some junctions – including Clarence Street to Lord Mayor's Walk where the model indicates that there would be a 148 per cent increase in vehicle movements equivalent to an increase from approximately two vehicles to five vehicles per minute. The impact on bus journey times is considered to be neutral.

“These are forecasts and the actual impact may differ in practice, which is why we will be closely monitoring and evaluating the area and making adjustments during the experimental period.”

“Following feedback from the meeting on Monday, the design team is now considering what potential amendments can be incorporated to improve the scheme.”

Cllr Andy D’Agorne, deputy leader of the council and executive member for transport, said: “I felt the drop in event on Monday was very positive. Whilst some residents are certainly concerned about the proposed changes, many were keen to express their support for the project and discuss specific details. The proposals are the result of a regeneration project in The Groves over the last two years which has involved residents, councillors and officers considering how to make the area a better place to live."

"Residents have said they want better air quality, less through traffic with the noise and dangers it brings, and action to strengthen the community by removing fast moving traffic and queues with idling engines."