POLICE are appealing for information following an attempted break-in that occurred at York property on Valentine’s day.

The force said the attempted break-in that occurred in Hampden Street, York between 12.30pm and 1.20pm on February 14.

It said: “The incident involved a suspect male who was described as white, approximately 5ft 10in tall, slim build and he was wearing dark clothing.

“He is believed to have had a long rucksack on his back and possibly two or three other smaller camping bags with him.

“A resident came home to find the above male in an alley down the side of their house.

“When challenged, the man quickly left.

“The homeowner has checked their property and found a smashed plant pot on the rear patio floor and a mark/scratch on one of the patio doors.

“We are requesting the public’s assistance to help establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident.”

Anyone with information that could assist the investigation or who has information about this man should contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, quoting the reference number 12200026352.

If wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.