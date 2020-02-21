A GENEROUS solicitors firm has donated more than £10,500 to an organisation that helps the homeless.
Coles the Solicitors handed £10,501.23 to Kitchen For Everyone York (KEY) - a charity providing meals to homeless and vulnerable people in the city twice a week.
Helen Rawling from KEY said: "We are extremely grateful for the generosity of Coles and their customers.
"The money will be a great help and will go towards helping those who need it most."
KEY also provide outreach sessions and help support people in need to access services.
A spokesperson for KEY also thanked former managing director of Coles Peter Gibson for his support - he has now left the company after being elected MP for Darlington.
For information or to donate visit kitchenforeveryoneyork.org.