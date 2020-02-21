A NEW roof deck, walkways and little information van could be installed at Clifford's Tower as part of plans to transform the historic monument.

English Heritage has submitted a planning application outlining their plans to enhance the attraction and improve it for visitors.

And the roof deck will give people a better view of the city's skyline, according to a statement.

The application says: "The project holds the prospect of creating an inspiring and sustainable design which will provide a memorable experience for increased visitor numbers at one of English Heritage’s most visited attractions.

"We look forward to developing the scheme in partnership with English Heritage, Historic England, City of York Council and the many other stakeholders and interested parties who hold the tower in the great esteem it deserves."

Under the plans the existing stairs to the tower will be adapted - with extra handrails and three resting places.

At the base of the stairs a paved public area will be created - complete with benches and information boards.

The could also be an electric Piaggio vehicle selling tickets, memberships and guidebooks - with the application saying staff could also shelter there in bad weather. The scooter would be returned to a spot on Tanner Row every night.

The application says: "The current proposals omit the visitor centre, but retain an inspiring intervention within Clifford’s Tower, supported by improved access from street level."

The Chapel will be restored, with stonework cleaned.