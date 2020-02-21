THE pedestrian who died when he was struck by three vehicles on the A64 near York has been named by police.

He was John Michael Harris, 40, of Tadcaster, who was dubbed 'Blip Boy' as a teenager because he committed so many break-ins that he single-handedly distorted York's crime statistics.

It is understood he died on his 40th birthday.

In 2000, a York police chief hailed a dramatic plunge in York's burglary rate and pledged to prevent any upsurge when 'Blip Boy' was released.

When he had been jailed in 1999, Judge Jonathan Crabtree had declared that York needed a holiday from his criminal activities, telling Harris, then of Chapelfields: "Ever since you were 12, you seem to have done nothing but burgle other people's houses."

North Yorkshire Police, speaking today about the A64 crash, said that one of the drivers of the three vehicles, a 34-year-old man from the Ryedale area, was arrested on suspicion of driving while over the prescribed limit for drugs, and for driving while unfit through drugs.

"He has been released under investigation while inquiries continue," said a spokesman.

Police appealed after the accident for witnesses and dash-cam footage following the collision, which happened just before 5am on Tuesday February 4 on the westbound carriageway of the A64 next to York Racecourse.

They said then that a blue Nissan Juke, a blue Ford Fiesta and a white Vauxhall Viva had collided with him and officers were appealing for anyone who saw the vehicles or the pedestrian in the moments before the collision, or the collision itself, to contact them.

They were particularly interested in speaking to anyone who might have captured dash-cam footage of the incident.

Anyone with any information which could assist the investigation was asked to call North Yorkshire Police on 101, and ask to speak to PC Julie Brown of the Major Collision Investigation Team. You can also email MCIT@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk. Please quote reference 12200019865 when passing information.