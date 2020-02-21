A LEADING cancer charity is concerned that patients in York who turn to the internet to get information about their condition have been left anxious, depressed or confused and are at risk of finding bogus cures.
New research from Macmillan Cancer Support, based on a YouGov survey, reveals that up to 700 people with cancer in York look online for information about their diagnoses - leading them to feel anxious, depressed and confused.
While one in 20 people with cancer in Yorkshire who looked online found ‘bogus’ cures.
The charity attributes the worrying habit of scouring the web to the confusion that comes with a diagnosis, despite the best efforts of frontline staff amid record NHS vacancies and unmanageable workload.
Jane Melvin, Head of Partnerships, North and North West England, at Macmillan Cancer Support said: “In today’s digital society, it is understandable that people look up their diagnosis online when they’re told they have cancer. However, it is extremely concerning that such a high number of people who turn to the internet for support are presented with such a seemingly negative outlook.
“It is vital people with cancer are supported from day one.
“This not only depends on the cancer workforce having the time and capacity to fully explain what a diagnosis means, but also signposting people to reputable sources to ensure they start their cancer experience on the right foot.”
More information about Macmillan Cancer Support’s diagnosis support service by visiting www.macmillan.org.uk/diagnosis or call 0808 808 00 00.
