A MAN who threatened a bailiff with a meat cleaver terrified the official so much he is now scared to collect debts in the area, a court heard.

Tang Hall resident Daniel Paul Johnson, 30, grabbed the bailiff with both hands before reaching behind a door to get the cleaver, said Melanie Ibbotson, prosecuting at York Magistrates' Court.

He held the weapon above his head as he told the bailiff to “get away from him” and to “get out” during the 15-minute incident.

The cleaver was six to eight inches long and three to four inches deep.

The bailiff fled out of the house, called 999 and took refuge in his van.

Defence solicitor Lee-Anne Robins Hicks said of Johnson: “He was in a state of panic.

"He hadn’t got anything to give (the bailiff). He asked the gentleman to leave and he refused. He was effectively overwhelmed with the circumstances and he reacted out of character.”

Johnson was having financial problems and having difficulty paying his increasing debts.

“He is keeping the wolf from the door, but the wolf keeps coming back,” she said.

Johnson, of Fifth Avenue, Tang Hall, pleaded guilty to carrying a bladed article in public.

York magistrates committed him to York Crown Court for sentence.

They heard national sentencing guidelines indicate he should receive a prison sentence of at least a year.

Magistrates can only give prison sentences up to six months.

Ms Ibbotson said the bailiff was collecting a council tax debt on June 25.

When he arrived, Johnson was not at home, but showed up 10 minutes later and was aggressive towards him.

The bailiff had worked in debt enforcement for more than 12 years.

“He was scared he was going to be attacked and now doesn’t feel safe collecting debts in this area,” said the prosecutor.

Mrs Robins Hicks said Johnson was probably suffering from depression caused by a family bereavement and its consequences and his financial problems.

Johnson, who has no previous convictions, will be sentenced next month.