YOUNG poets from a North Yorkshire town have reached the finals of a national competition.

Children from the 42 schools around the Selby district were invited to submit an eight-line rhyming poem to feature in a book to celebrate the 950th anniversary of Selby Abbey last year.

The book, put together by Selby-based children’s author Christina Gabbitas, has now reached the finals of the People’s Book Prize.

Christina said: “This is fantastic news. I was so pleased to receive the message that the collection of poems about Selby Abbey have made the national People’s Book Prize competition.

“This is such wonderful news for the children, Selby Abbey, the town and district.”

The winners of the competition in Selby last year were Kieran Brigham, 11, from Barmby Moor CE Primary School and Maci Dews, 7, from Barwick-in-Elmet CE Primary School.

Some of the other entries were also published in the book.

Christina said: “The children made a huge effort and did really well with their entries.

“It’s great to give the kids a chance to have their work recognised.”

All proceeds from any book sales are being donated back to Selby Abbey and the book project has been funded so far by Christina Gabbitas and Children’s Literature Festivals.

Copies of the book are on sale in Selby Abbey shop and online.

Voting is now open for the People’s Book Prize competition.

If you wish to vote and support the children from Selby, visit: https://bit.ly/3bP7JuS

The next Selby District Children’s Literature Festival will be held between March 24 to 27 2021. Further details will be announced in the coming months.

Christina has been nominated for the People’s Book Prize herself with her book ‘Save Us’.

She has also worked on other projects with children in the Selby area. These include raising awareness of knife crime and supporting them to get involved with events such as World Read Aloud Day.

The author picked up the Dame Beryl Bainbridge Award in 2015 for encouraging children with her national initiatives.