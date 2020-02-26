The start of a new and improved recycling service for Selby district is now just one month away and Selby District Council is about halfway through delivering the brand-new blue and brown wheelie bins. From this week, special information packs are also being delivered to every home in the area – so watch out for yours arriving soon.
Each information pack includes a collection calendar for the new recycling wheelie bins and a reminder of what can be put into each. Paper and card in the brown bin; glass, cans and plastic in the new blue bin. Unlike a number of other areas, you can recycle lots of different types of household plastic in the Selby district – almost all plastics, everything apart from thin film.
There will be some changes to collection days in some areas, so it’s really important that people check their calendars when they arrive.
“These changes to the way we collect recycling is in direct response to what people have said they want from their service”, explained Selby District Council Leader, Cllr Mark Crane. “Our investment in the service means more room for recycling and using wheelie bins too, which for many people are easier to store, use and move”.
The new service starts from the beginning of April. Around 80,000 brand new bins are being delivered to every home in the Selby district. People living in the area should continue to use their existing recycling boxes until the new service starts because the wagons collecting the material are being changed in order to collect the new wheelie bins.
More details can be found on Selby District Council’s website:selby.gov.uk.
