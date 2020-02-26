The start of a new and improved recycling service for Selby district is now just one month away and Selby District Council is about halfway through delivering the brand-new blue and brown wheelie bins. From this week, special information packs are also being delivered to every home in the area – so watch out for yours arriving soon.

Each information pack includes a collection calendar for the new recycling wheelie bins and a reminder of what can be put into each. Paper and card in the brown bin; glass, cans and plastic in the new blue bin. Unlike a number of other areas, you can recycle lots of different types of household plastic in the Selby district – almost all plastics, everything apart from thin film.