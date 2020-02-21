With reference to Cllr Andy D’Agorne’s letter (St George’s car park will operate during floods, February 19) - how can the leader of the Green Party in York justify building a multi storey car park in the middle of the city centre on what is clearly a flood plain?
Reasons given for building this car park include to generate income from the loss of parking at Clifford’s Tower - and also that people like to park close to the city centre and be able to walk in.
That is fine. However, the car park at St George’s has now been flooded for days and no cars can park there - yet the city is full of people. They have obviously found somewhere else to park, so that argument doesn’t hold up.
On a another note, our pollution levels in York are very high and we need to bring them down for the benefit of our residents and visitors. It beggars belief that our Green councillor is supporting a huge car park, and that our new council Lib Dem/Green Party coalition can’t be innovative and see that our climate is changing, that we will get more floods - and probably more frequent floods - in the future, and that the way forward is to reduce pollution in the city centre by having fewer cars and more public transport, which could be free or subsidised to encourage more users.
A multi-storey carpark is not the way forward.
Lynette Mills,
Fishergate, York