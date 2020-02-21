With reference to Cllr Andy D’Agorne’s letter (St George’s car park will operate during floods, February 19) - how can the leader of the Green Party in York justify building a multi storey car park in the middle of the city centre on what is clearly a flood plain?

Reasons given for building this car park include to generate income from the loss of parking at Clifford’s Tower - and also that people like to park close to the city centre and be able to walk in.