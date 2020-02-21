Yet again we have been cut off and forgotten about during these floods, just like in 2015.You call the council for help with sandbags and get the comment ‘we are not responsible for giving them to residential or commercial premises’.
Ever since the cul de sac where we live was returned to York council instead of Selby we have become a forgotten community. You never see the council in the street emptying the drains and making sure we are okay.
I would love to know whose stupid idea it was to install pumps off Fordlands Road to pump flood water into Germany Beck. All that does is completely cut off the whole of Fordlands Road and Fordlands Crescent and then we get flooded.
The council and the Environment Agency do not care about us. They are only interested in keeping the A19 clear for people to get into York. There is more than one road into York.
Nicola Maddock,
Fordlands Crescent, York
Riverside trees just increase flooding
Absolutely basic to the alleviation of flooding is river maintenance and control of riverside trees. Trees slow the water which promotes the build up of silt, which narrows the river. These basics do not figure in the plans the Environment Agency has for our river. Alarming.
Roger Raimes,
Acaster Malbis, York
