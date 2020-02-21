A PRE-SCHOOL in York, who are reliant on self-funding, are set to host a fundraiser next week.
Appleton Roebuck Pre-school have teamed up with York Gin to host a gin tasting evening in the Parish Rooms, Appleton Roebuck.
The event will raise funds for the pre-school to help them to purchase new equipment and maintain facilities.
Pete McNichol, of York Gin, will be holding a presentation about the company’s distillery and products, followed by some samples and then a gin bar.
There will be 50 guests at the event, most of which are local to Appleton Roebuck. Tickets for the event have now sold out.
The pre-school is also a registered charity who rely on funds from donations to continue to run.
For more information on the pre-school, visit: bit.ly/38LTSU9