AWARD-winning filmmaker Ken Loach will be a special guest at Harrogate Film Festival this spring.

The two-time winner of the Palme d’Or at Cannes (most recently for 2016’s I, Daniel Blake) will host a Q&A after a screening of his latest film, Sorry We Missed You.

Adam Chandler, the director of Harrogate Film Festival, said it was a huge honour to be able to welcome the director to Harrogate.

“Ken Loach is a legend,” he said. “I know his appearance will inspire many of the young students from our education partners, the Northern Film School. For over 50 years, he’s remained vital to audiences, across generations.”

After a brief spell in theatre, Loach was recruited by the BBC in 1963 as a television director. His long career has spanned directing films for TV and cinema, from Cathy Come Home and Kes in the 1960s to Land and Freedom and Sweet Sixteen. His film I, Daniel Blake won the 2017 BAFTA for Outstanding British Film as well as the 2016 Palme d’Or. Sorry We Missed You, his 27th film, takes aim at zero-hours contracts. His appearance at Harrogate Film Festival was secured by social enterprise, Cause UK.

l Ken Loach will be at The Wesley Centre, Harrogate, on Monday, March 9. The screening is from 2-3.45pm. Audiences are encouraged to donate to the Harrogate Homeless Project, supported by the Wesley Centre.