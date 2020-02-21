ROADWORKS are planned for several major roads around York in the weeks ahead.
From March 9-21 Mill Lane in Wigginton will be closed between its junction with Wigginton Road and the outer ring road from 8pm-5am for resurfacing works to be carried out.
An alternative route for diverted traffic will be signed during the works period.
Meanwhile Fishergate will be closed between its junctions with Fewster Way, Barbican Court and Kilburn Road (closed road) from 5am on February 26 until 5am on March 3 unless the work is completed sooner and an alternative route for diverted traffic will be signed throughout.
Goodramgate in the city centre will be closed between its junctions with Deangate and Low Petergate for sewer repair works from 10.30am on Monday (February 24) and ending at 5pm on February 28.
It is envisaged that the restrictions will only be put in to place between 10.30am and 5pm each day during the works period and the road will reopen sooner if the works are completed.
There will also be restrictions on Hodgson Lane in Upper Poppleton for culvert renewal works from Monday, March 2 till Friday, March 6.
