THE pedestrian who was killed in a crash in York city centre has been named by police as Eze Onyedikachi Young, 38, from Leeds.
The accident happened in Station Road, at the junction with Rougier Street, at about 2.30 am on February 9.
A grey Skoda Octavia collided with Mr Young, who was pronounced dead at the scene.
A shocked man, Andy Day of Acomb, later told The Press how he desperately tried in vain to help save the pedestrian's life after coming across the scene of the crash at the end of a night out, attempting CPR.
The road was closed for about eight hours after the crash while emergency services worked at the scene.
Police today repeated their appeal for any witnesses – or anyone who had dashcam footage that might assist the investigation – to contact them by phoning 101, selecting option two and asking for the Major Collision Investigation Team or the officer in the case, TC Gemma Brett.
Alternatively, people could email MCIT@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk, quoting reference number 12200022915 when passing information.
