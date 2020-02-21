THE A64 outside York was closed in both directions for more than hour after reports of a woman threatening to jump from a bridge.
The road was shut at Copmanthorpe after North Yorkshire Police received reports of a woman threatening to jump from a bridge.
A spokesman for North Yorkshire Police said: "The incident was a woman threatening to jump from a bridge over the A64 near Copmanthorpe, York.
"The call was received at 00.39 today (February 21) and the road was closed shortly afterwards.
"Police talked the woman to safety. She was taken to hospital by ambulance and detained under the Mental Health Act.
"The road was fully reopened at 01.30."
Comments are closed on this article.