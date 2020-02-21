POLICE were so stretched to the limit in part of North Yorkshire last night that there were no officers left to deploy to incidents at times.
An officer tweeted that there were multiple arrests in the Hambleton and Richmond area for incidents including assaulting the police, drink-driving, obstructing the police and domestic violence assault.
"The list goes on," added the officer. "Officers deployed to areas ranging from Easingwold to Hawes. Officers ended up in custody in three different police force areas.
"Officer numbers stretched to the limit and no available officers to deploy at some stages during the night."
He thanked the Roads Patrol Group and the Dog Section who backed up and assisted at the majority of jobs.
Deputy Chief Constable Phil Cain tweeted:"Thank you to you and the team for your dedication. "Those types of shift are never easy and it is never acceptable for officers to be assaulted.
"The team work you have all shown to pull together is testimony to how you all put keeping the public safe first. Thank you."