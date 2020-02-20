A YORK nursery is celebrating receiving a rating of ‘outstanding’ after an Ofsted inspection last month.

Busy Bees nursery, in Rawcliffe, was rated ‘outstanding’ following an inspection on January 14.

The nursery received the rating in all areas of the inspection including quality of education, behaviour and attitudes, personal development and leadership and management.

Nursery manager Belinda Hammond said: “I am very proud of my amazing staff and all of their hard work and dedication.” Staff were praised for being “excellent role models” and “deeply caring".

The nursery’s child development was given a special mention, with the report saying: “The children thrive at this nursery and make rapid progress.”

The report also said: “Staff put children at the heart of everything they do, they place high priority on the importance of building firm foundations for learning. They support children to form close and trusting relationships, helping them to promote children’s feelings of safety and security.”

The full Ofsted report can be viewed at: https://bit.ly/38MeoEd