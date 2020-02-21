A MAN has appeared in court in connection with a crash that led to the death of one York woman and a 71-year-old York woman being seriously injured.
Matthew Allan Meara, 39, of Boothtown Road, Halifax, was charged following the incident on the A 59 near Moor Monkton on October 9, 2018.
He is alleged to have caused the death of Susan May by dangerous driving. She was in her sixties and died at the scene.
He is also alleged to have seriously injured her 71-year-old passenger by dangerous driving.
York magistrates sent his case to the city’s crown court, where he will appear next month for a plea and trial preparation hearing. He was released on bail.
Comments are closed on this article.