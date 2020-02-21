POLICE have issued a warning after reports that residents have been receiving scam phone calls from people claiming to be police “detectives”.
The force said that residents are being requested to return the call and select various options through an automated system to enable the officers to deal with their inquiries.
North Yorkshire Police said: “Some residents have gone through this process where it requests that card details are provided to confirm their identity.
“The numbers are presenting as various different landline numbers.
“Please be aware that if any officers need to speak with members of the public via phone they will often contact them from an unknown or withheld number, they will then request that the public re-contact them via 101, selecting option 2 and stating their name of collar number."
If you are unsure about a phone call from the police always contact 101 to clarify.