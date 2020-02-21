YORK has seen a fall in the number of children under five receiving measles, mumps, and rubella (MMR) vaccinations - amid recent national statistics showing the highest recorded number of mumps cases in England since 2009.

The percentage of children receiving two doses of MMR vaccinations in York has fallen from 89.3 per cent in 2016 to 87 per cent last year.

Last year saw a rise in measles and mumps cases across Yorkshire from 19 recorded in 2018 compared to 43 in 2019.

Public Health England said it does not publish figures lower than at regional level, and so specific figures for York are not available.

Dr Nigel Wells, a local GP and clinical lead for NHS Vale of York Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG), said: “Parents can ensure their child is protected against mumps by checking they’ve received two doses of the combined MMR vaccine for mumps, measles and rubella - which provides extremely effective protection against mumps.

“We encourage parents to contact their GP as soon as possible if they are concerned their child hasn’t received the two doses so an appointment can be made.”

Dr Vanessa Saliba, consultant epidemiologist at Public Health England, said:

“We encourage all young people who may have missed out on their MMR vaccine in the past to contact their GP practice.”

Health secretary Matt Hancock said: “The rise in mumps cases is alarming and yet another example of the long-term damage caused by anti-vaccine information.

"Science proves that vaccines are the best form of defence against a host of potentially deadly diseases and are safer and more effective than ever before.

"Those who claim otherwise are risking people’s lives.”