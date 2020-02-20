A MARKETEER has suggested income from tourism in the Yorkshire countryside can be boosted if rural businesses capitalise on a growing desire for authentic experiences.

Susan Briggs put forward her conclusions at a meeting of the Yorkshire Rural Support Network, held at Pavilions of Harrogate.

Addressing the theme of bringing pride and profit back to Yorkshire’s rural communities, Ms Briggs said there remains vast untapped potential for countryside tourism.

She said: “The key is to tell people what to do and the reasons to visit, a lot of people don’t know what to do in the countryside.

“So much of what you do is really ordinary to you, but it isn’t to so many people. People will pay to do things we do every day because they don’t have your normal life.”

Ms Briggs claims that there could be a snowball effect that boosts income from rural tourism if communities and businesses act collectively.

Kate Dale, co-ordinator of the Yorkshire Rural Support Network, said: “We need to stop underselling ourselves as rural businesses and have the confidence to believe that others are prepared to pay for much of what we all take for granted.”