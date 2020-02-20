Tins of sardines are being recalled over bacterial contamination fears.

John West have issued a precautionary recall notice on tins of their sardines in tomato sauce sold at Asda due to suspected bacterial contamination.

This has resulted in a number of swollen cans and may make the product unsafe to eat, according to a notice issued by the Food Standards Agency.

Notices will be displayed in food stores selling the product explaining why the products have been recalled.

What if I have already bought it?

If you have bought the above product do not eat it. Instead, return it to the Asda store from where it was bought for a full refund, with or without a receipt.

How do I know if my can is affected?

All pack sizes, batch codes and best before dates affected:

Pack size: 120g

Batch code: KX319H Best Before Jun 2022

Batch Code: KX326H Best before Jun 2022

The batch code and best before date can be found on the side of the can.

For more information, email consumercontact@john-west.com