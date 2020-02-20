He may have won his third Brit Award this week, but rapper Stormzy is now part of an even more exclusive club - as the first person to be offered 'concierge service' by bakery chain Greggs.
The Best Male Solo Artist winner, whose second album Heavy Is The Head was also nominated for Best Album, revealed the news on Twitter this morning.
His video tweet shows a black envelope, sent by the sausage roll specialists with a screen embedded into it with a cheeky animated message proclaiming: "Now you really have it all".
Are you mad the first Greggs black card @GreggsOfficial I have peaked this is brilliant 🤣 pic.twitter.com/lnoS71d1Y1— HEAVY IS THE HEAD (@stormzy) February 20, 2020
The move is seemingly prompted by a previous tweet in which the Vossi Bop singer urged the North Eastern pasty magnates to "do delivery" - and they've taken him at his word.
"Order whatever you want, wherever, whenever," the message goes on."
"Straight to your door. Could be Croydon. Could be Glasto. Could be Reading."
The 2019 Glastonbury headliner is heard chuckling in disbelief as the message continues.
His tweet to fans concludes: "I have peaked this is brilliant".
