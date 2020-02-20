FILM fans will be pleased to hear that City Screen's classic movie seasons are set to start again - with a run of films by the director of La Dolce Vita.
The city centre cinema's popular vintage Sundays slot returns on March 8 - with the first in a series of films by Italian director Federico Fellini.
Dave Taylor, marketing manager at City Screen, said, “We’re delighted to present five films from the maestro of Italian cinema on Sundays throughout March and stretching into April.”
The films to be shown are I Vitelloni (1953), Nights of Cabiria (1956), La Dolce Vita (1960), 8½ (1963) and Juliet Of The Spirits (1965).
Tickets cost £5 for members and £8 for non-members.
City Screen celebrated it's 20th year in York last month, with a series of events to mark the occasion.
The cinema complex, which cost £5 million, is reached down a side lane from Coney Street with St Martin le Grand church on the right hand side.
The site had lain empty since The Press moved its operations to Walmgate in 1989.
For tickets and information visit picturehouses.com/cinema/city-screen-picturehouse.