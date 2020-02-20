MUSEUMS in York are hosting a range of events for all the family to enjoy over the half-term holiday.

York Castle Museum, York Art Gallery and the Yorkshire Museum have all been organising events to keep the kids entertained throughout the week, with some continuing into the weekend.

The Yorkshire Museum have been hosting a range of Viking-themed events, allowing visitors to see what life was like for those who lived during this era.

Lisa Coombs, creative learning producer at the Yorkshire Museum, said: “The Yorkshire Museum is offering families the chance to immerse themselves in the culture of the Norseman and women which lived in this city 1,000 years ago.

“We have tried to offer something for all age groups.”

The events include becoming a ‘Viking sword master’, Viking rune making and Viking voyages, where visitors can role play setting sail in a longboat for a new life.

These events will run until Sunday.

For further information, visit: www.yorkshiremuseum.org.uk

The half-term event in York Castle Museum’s Victorian Street, Kirkgate, features ‘Catnapped!’ where visitors must help to solve the mystery of who stole the Mayor’s cat.

This will run until Sunday.

Further information can be found at: www.yorkcastlemuseum.org.uk

York Art Gallery have been holding events as part of a new programme.

These included activities inspired by the Snail and the Whale story.

Visitors were given the chance to make props and characters from Julia Donaldson’s book, followed by a week of interactive storytelling with ‘Sailor Sally’.

The programme also includes mini monster hunts, monster making, clay workshops and ‘Art Rocks’ - involving painting sea pebbles in imaginative and colourful ways, which will run this weekend.

Further information can be found at: www.yorkartgallery.org.uk