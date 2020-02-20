DESPITE the terrible weather, York remains 'open for business' this week - with several events taking place over the half-term period.

Top attractions such as the Castle Museum, the Jorvik Viking Festival, the National Railway Museum and York Art Gallery have been holding events all week and, despite the weather, have seen great turnouts.

The city centre has also been bustling with both tourists and residents throughout the week.

This week York Castle Museum is hosting a series of family-friendly activities, allowing visitors to come face to face with infamous highwayman Dick Turpin or to become a master rat catcher.

This weekend will see the climactic finish to the Jorvik Viking festival - the largest in Europe - which has been as popular as ever.

A variety of Viking activities are available across the city - from crafting to demonstrations and talks - and the chance to take part in the annual search for the finest facial hair – natural or manufactured – in the Best Beard competition. A Viking procession through the city centre will also be taking place on Saturday with hundreds of costumed Norse men and women marching to Coppergate.

Paul Whiting, head of marketing and communications at Visit York, said: “With flood defences in place to protect the city, we are keen to reassure visitors that York is very much open for business with a vibrant range of activities going on this half term. There is so much to see and do – from experiencing a Viking march through the city centre to trying out some new street food at Shambles Market Food Court, the range of what is on offer is incredibly diverse.

"We look forward to welcoming visitors and residents into the city centre to experience the unique ‘Only in York’ offering this half term.”

To find out more about what is going on throughout the city, visit https://www.visityork.org/whats-on