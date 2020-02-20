THE UK’s top quizzers are set to descend on York this weekend.

Some of the UKs most respected names in the world of quizzing will be in the city on the Saturday (February 22) to do battle in what will be a new type of test for them.

The inaugural National Elite SpeedQuizzing event, run by York-based quiz tech company SpeedQuizzing in partnership with reigning Brain of Britain and UK quizzing Grand Master David Stainer, will see top quizzers, including a number of familiar faces from the celebrity quizzing world, compete against each other over a series of fast-paced rounds.

SpeedQuizzing’s industry leading quiz software will be used to test the trivia aces, with players connecting and playing using their own smartphones or tablets. As with any SpeedQuizzing event, players will be challenged to identify the correct answer to a wide range of questions in the shortest time possible, with extra points given for the fastest correct answer.

Alan Leach, co-founder of SpeedQuizzing and David Stainer will be sharing hosting responsibilities for both sessions at the York Sports Club venue on Shipton Road.

Alan said: “It’s the first time we’ve organised an event of this scale and magnitude and we’re looking forward to welcoming some of the UK’s very best quizzing talent to York for what promises to be a really special day.

“Not only will quizzers be tested on their knowledge of a broad range of trivia, but, in contrast to the pen and paper model quiz, they’ll have the added challenge of trying to be the first to determine the correct answer in order to win the most points. It’ll be fast-paced, interactive and, like any good quiz, a lot of fun.”

Two games will be played over the course of the afternoon; the first will be a solo event, with individual players competing for a cash prize of £1,500. The second will be a team game, with teams of up to five players competing for a £1,500 prize. Runners-up and third place entrants in both games will receive £750 and £500 prizes respectively.

David Stainer, who is well respected within the UK’s quiz circuit, both as a player and a question setter, said: “SpeedQuizzing has really taken off over the last few years and I’m delighted to be working with their team to deliver what will be a milestone event in the national quizzing calendar.

“There’s people travelling from all corners of the UK to participate and some of the biggest names in quizzing will be there competing hard for what is a really significant prize.”

The solo event is now sold-out, but a few tickets still remain for the team event. Anyone interested can book tickets through speedquizzing.com/elite-quiz-event/.