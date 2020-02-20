FORMER York City manager Jackie McNamara is “making progress” but still faces a long road to recovery, his daughter Erin has announced.
The 46-year-old was rushed to Hull Royal Infirmary earlier this month after collapsing outside his home in York. At the time, he was said to be in a “critical but stable condition”, with former Celtic team-mate John Hartson reporting he had suffered a bleed on the brain.
Now Jackie’s family have issued an update on his condition while thanking well-wishers for their support.
Posting on Twitter, Erin said: “Thank you for the continued support for my dad, the past week has been so overwhelming for us as a family.
“He is making progress but still has a long road to recovery. We are so thankful for all the care he’s received and remain positive.”
At the time Jackie fell ill York City tweeted: "On behalf of everyone at York City Football Club we wish former manager Jackie McNamara a speedy recovery. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends at this difficult time.”
Jackie was appointed York City manager in November 2015 but was unable to stop them from suffering relegation from League Two to the National League.
He subsequently took on the role of chief executive after Gary Mills took over as manager in October 2016. He left the chief executive role in 2018.
Comments are closed on this article.