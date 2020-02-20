A YORK brewery has boosted the profits of a charity fun run by creating a special beer for the event.

Treboom Brewery, of Shipton by Beningbrough, brewed a “hoppy best,” bitter for runners and supporters to enjoy at ‘R U Taking The P…?’ (RUTTP) last year.

The run is a males-only 5K for cancer care and research in York, north and east Yorkshire.

Five pence from the sale of every pint of RUTTP beer has been given towards the charity work of York Against Cancer (YAC) and to research into prostate cancer being carried out at the University of Hull.

Treboom boss, John Lewis, who used to be a researcher looking into prostate cancer before starting the brewery business, said: “I know from my previous work at the University of York how important the funds raised by RUTTP and YAC are for the ongoing research into the diagnosis and treatment of prostate cancer.

“We are delighted to support this extremely valuable work as well as helping raise awareness about prostate cancer.”

Treboom has also been gathering donations from brewery tour visitors to boost the takings, raising almost £420.

This will add to the race proceeds which stand at almost £17,400 so far.

John and Jane have now handed a cheque for £419.38 to race organiser, Brian Hughes and Julie Russell, general manager of York Against Cancer.

Julie said: “Many runners really looked forward to a pint of this lovely local beer after they finished their efforts and it’s great to think that as they toasted their success they were giving two good causes an extra boost.

“We’re really grateful to Treboom.”

As previously reported, the RUTTP event will not be running this year. Organiser Brian Hughes said: “We are determined to be back – bigger, and better.”