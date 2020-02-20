A "CONTROLLING" man has been jailed for beating up his partner when she was texting someone else.

Darryl Schofield pulled the phone out of the woman’s hand and smashed it.

Then he grabbed her by the hair and dragged her out into the street and he kicked her.

“It was none of your business whom she was texting to,” district judge Adrian Lower told Schofield.

“You had completely lost your temper by that point.

“When people like you beat up someone they are in a relationship in, children being present, and against a background of domestic violence, the public expect people like me to send a very clear message behaviour like this will not be tolerated.” .

He said Schofield had demonstrated a “controlling aspect” in the way he behaved himself towards the woman.

When police arrived, Schofield had shouted at the woman. “Look what you caused now you ........” and in an interview with a probation officer following his trial had tried to put the blame on the woman.

Schofield, who has a previous conviction for domestic violence, was jailed for 20 weeks at York Magistrates Court.

Schofield was also made subject to a restraining order, which bans him indefinitely from contacting the woman in any way or going to her home address, and was ordered to pay £300 prosecution costs and a £122 statutory surcharge.

Schofield, 36, of Newcroft, Selby, denied assaulting the woman on November 15, but was convicted at a trial. He admitted an offence of criminal damage to her phone, committed at the same time. He represented himself at sentencing and said he was a self-employed bricklayer.

Schofield and the woman were in a relationship for seven years.