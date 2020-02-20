HAVE you ever felt completely underprepared for something? A dinner party, interview or meeting, for example? Remember how scared and frantic you felt in the run-up to the big day?

Now imagine that, but with one of the most important, life-changing events you and your family will ever experience.

The welcoming of a child into your life is one of the most wonderful things in the world, but it can also be one of the most terrifying. Your entire life is upended and refocused on keeping this tiny human alive and despite all preparation and good intentions, sometimes that shock really throws some parents for six.

Sometimes, parenthood can be difficult for new mums and dads, and when they’re already facing other issues it can be difficult for them to deal with the inevitable changes in their life and their relationships.

Being a parent can be a challenge at the best of times, but if you’re struggling, that challenge can seem insurmountable.

However, the right support at the right time can make all the difference, and that’s where Baby Steps can help.

The NSPCC developed the Baby Steps programme specifically to support parents-to-be who need a little extra support in comfortable surroundings, with other parents-to-be who are in similar situations.

Baby Steps isn’t just about getting ready for the birth itself, but for what comes after – the challenges and milestones, with ideas and messages which help parents focus on building confidence, communication skills and stronger relationships as they welcome a child into the world.

Baby Steps runs at the NSPCC service centre in York, but is also being delivered by a number of other organisations around the country who run the programme and help families in their local area, including Leeds City Council and Action for Children as part of Better Start Bradford in Bowling and Barkerend, Bradford Moor and Little Horton.

By empowering new parents to create stable roads of development for their babies from the seventh month of pregnancy and after the birth, Baby Steps teaches mums and dads how to care for their new baby. It focuses on the baby’s development, health and wellbeing and offers advice to build the confidence of new parents.

By offering a home visit in the late stages of pregnancy, and six group sessions with other parents in similar situations in the weeks leading up to birth, the groundwork for preparation is laid.

After the baby is born, there is another home visit and three more group sessions, led by someone who works in children’s services – a family support worker, midwife or health visitor – which are focused on interacting with the babies, and building confidence and communication skills. Parents also receive weekly texts with tips, advice and support for their sessions.

Natalie, a mother who took part in Baby Steps, was keen to take part as her partner James worked away a lot, and she was worried about looking after their baby alone for long periods. She said: “We were both conscious that it would be so much harder for us as a couple to share the joy of becoming parents for the first time.

“Joining Baby Steps was a chance to tap into a network of other people, share our worries and joy with like-minded people who were facing their first pregnancies too. You can try and find out information online but I don’t think there is any substitute for being able to sit in a room and ask the questions you need answered, to have that camaraderie.”

Natalie said: “the sessions were terrific fun” and James could Skype into the group sessions to stay involved when he was working away.

“It is nice to know with Baby Steps that I have that extra support and the guidance of knowing where to go. Baby Steps has given both of us the reassurance and confirmation that we are heading in the right direction and we can’t wait to meet our baby.”

For free tips on looking after a baby or anything else mentioned in the column, go tonspcc.org.uk/keeping-children-safe/support-for-parents or search online for your nearest Baby Steps programme.