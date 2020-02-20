FIVE burglars in balaclavas have smashed the rear patio door of a property in a village near Selby.

North Yorkshire Police said the aggravated burglary happened at 11.07 am yesterday in Haddlesey Road, Birkin.

The men in balaclava, who arrived in a red Audi A3, smashed the rear patio door of a property.

"When they were challenged by a neighbour, they threatened him with a crowbar and made off in the vehicle.

"The vehicle was stopped in West Yorkshire and four males have been arrested and will now be spoken to about the incident."

Police are appealing for any information the public has, especially if they have CCTV at their property which might show the vehicle or the offenders. Anyone with information should phone 101, quoting ref 1220002928.

Meanwhile, a lock was smashed off a shed door at the rear of a property in Abbots Road Selby, and a bike was stolen yesterday afternoon.

The silver bike with a black seat on was valued at £200. Anyone with information should phone 101, quoting ref 12200029618.