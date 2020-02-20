A FORMER York schools chief has been awarded an OBE from the Prince of Wales at Buckingham Palace.

Richard Ludlow stepped down from leading Ebor Academy Trust, which operates 24 schools across York, Selby, the East Riding and The Humber and on the Yorkshire Coast, at the end of January.

He was awarded the OBE in the Queen’s birthday honours last year.

Last week he went to London for his investiture by Prince Charles, marking a fitting end to his 33-year career in education.

“Arriving at the palace was somewhat surreal,” said Mr Ludlow. “During my presentation, Prince Charles asked about the challenges working within education and we had a short conversation about the importance of team work.

“He took a keen interest when I recounted the transformation our staff have made to children within our schools.

“This was a special day which was made even more significant as it marked the end of my career, one of which I will take away many happy memories. I was particularly thrilled to have my parents, Joan and Tony Ludlow, aged 86 and 91, attending together with my wonderful daughter Laura Sadler.”

Mr Ludlow established Ebor while he was head of Robert Wilkinson, which he joined from Ralph Butterfield Primary School in 2004.

He is a National Leader of Education, which carries an obligation to help improve other schools, and became chief executive of Ebor in 2015.

His first headship was at Dishforth CE Primary School between 1994 and 1997. He has also established three international partnerships, in Madrid, Shanghai and Singapore. He began his working career in banking.

As previously reported, Ebor's new chief executive is Gail Brown, formerly senior executive head teacher with Ebor.