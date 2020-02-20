I have just paid for a call-out for a blocked sewer. The initial call out was free but after further inspection, the guy found the blockage to be in the roadway. To Yorkshire Water’s credit, two men arrived within hours, and found the blockage further down the road. It was caused by wet wipes. We don’t use them. Some neighbour’s careless disposal of these non-degradable wipes has cost me over £100. How can we get the message out that wet wipes don’t degrade like toilet paper and shouldn’t go down the loo?

