‘Spark’ in Piccadilly was ignited a few years ago, since when it has proved hard to douse. Rarely is it out of local news. It was on page 7 of the Press on Saturday and continues to spark a range of reactions and views.

I don’t want to appear wholly negative as, evidently, some young entrepreneurs and business people have been given a leg up, or provided with a base and, in some cases, a launch pad. I don’t live in the city centre so any noise factor isn’t an issue for me.