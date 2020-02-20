‘Spark’ in Piccadilly was ignited a few years ago, since when it has proved hard to douse. Rarely is it out of local news. It was on page 7 of the Press on Saturday and continues to spark a range of reactions and views.
I don’t want to appear wholly negative as, evidently, some young entrepreneurs and business people have been given a leg up, or provided with a base and, in some cases, a launch pad. I don’t live in the city centre so any noise factor isn’t an issue for me.
However, I often catch buses in that area so have time to soak in the view. It’s not pleasant. What must visitors think? I
It’s the appearance that bothers me, a blot on the landscape close to a jewel in the York cityscape, namely the Merchant Adventurers Hall.
When or if the long-promised cladding is installed, how much easier on the eye will this eyesore be? Will it be upgraded from the ‘ugh’ level to the ‘er’ level in the eye of the beholder? Pass me the Optrex, please.
Derek Reed,
Middlethorpe Drive, York
