DUE to the forecast for strong winds for the coming weekend, there have been changes made to the JORVIK Viking Festival in York.

The Viking encampment in Parliament Street will be taken down at the end of the day due to fears that the structures could become dangerous in high winds.

A spokesperson for the festival said: “Whilst were really disappointed to have to do this, the safety of our visitors and staff is paramount.

“Our smaller Viking tents are not suitable for 40mph winds.”

An alternative opportunity to meet Vikings from all over the world is the 10th Century Traders event.

This will be held in the Merchant Adventurer’s Hall from Friday to Sunday.

Both the City Tours and Family City Tour have also been cancelled due to the poor weather forecast. However, these should resume as normal on Sunday.

People who have already booked on the cancelled events should have been contacted to organise refunds.

The stage in St Sampson’s Square will remain open, providing the forecast does not become worse.

The Have-A-Go Sword workshops, Saga Storytelling sessions and both the Strongest Viking and Best Beard competitions will all be held at the stage in St Sampson’s Square on Saturday.

The strong winds are set to pass by Saturday afternoon, therefore the Battle Spectacular event is set to go ahead as planned, providing there are no changes in weather.

Ticket holders will be informed if there are any changes.

The spokesperson for the festival said: “There are also still plenty of other Festival events to enjoy - the website is up to date. Make sure you look to plan your day.

“We are sorry for any disappointment caused and thank all our visitors for their understanding.”

The forecast for the coming weekend has give a yellow warning for rain on both Saturday and Sunday in York, with winds of up to 47mph also expected.