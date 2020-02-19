POLICE have tonight launched an appeal for help in tracing a 15-year-old York girl who has gone missing.
North Yorkshire Police said Jane Jira Ashton was last seen at a her home address in the Scarcroft Road area at about 2pm yesterday, Tuesday February 18.
"She is described as being of Asian British descent, of slim build with shoulder length, straight black hair," said a spokesperson.
"Jane has hazel coloured eyes and a fresh complexion. She also has pierced ears.
"We are requesting the public’s help to establish Jane’s whereabouts. In particular, we are appealing for information from anyone that believes they may have seen her in the Scarcroft Road area on Tuesday afternoon."
Anyone with information should phone 101 and ask for Simon Barker, email Simon.Barker@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk or phone Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, quoting reference number 12200029193
