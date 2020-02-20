A POLICE officer who "acted above the call of duty" by rescuing a man from a smoke-filled house in York was released from hospital after being checked over, North Yorkshire Police said yesterday.

The force has issued further details of what happened when a tumble dryer in a garage at a property in Huntington Road caught fire on Sunday night.

A spokesperson said yesterday it had received initial information from emergency service workers that one of its officers had rescued two residents from the property which was filling with smoke, but it could now provide a clarification.

“We can confirm that our officers witnessed the house on fire whilst on patrol and one of them assisted one of the family members who she realised was still inside, whilst the other occupants were exiting,” they said.

“The officer entered the property in thick smoke and ensured the man got out safely – at the same time checking that the room was clear of any other residents.

“This officer acted above the call of duty and her brave actions, along with our colleagues in the fire service, ensured everyone made it out of the house safely.

“We’re pleased to say our officer was released from hospital after being checked over and we hope that the family make a full recovery from what must have been a truly terrifying ordeal.”