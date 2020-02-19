TWO weeks of work will take place on Ouse Bridge as a power cable is replaced.

The project will include some overnight work - which began last night after Northern Powergrid brought the start date for the work forward.

It was originally due to take place in March. But after a cable running across the bridge failed and caused a powercut for about 60 homes, the organisation decided to start the upgrade works earlier.

The £40,000 project will see the whole cabe replaced, instead of just repaired, to avoid further work at a later date.

Engineers will work on the footpath and try to keep the route open for pedestrians and vehicles, according to Mike Hammond, senior manager forthe company's North Yorkshire region.

He said: “Usually we would carry out a repair to the cable but once we had customers back on supply we decided to look at how we can carry out this work in a way that will improve our network and avoid disrupting local people twice.

“We’ve mobilised our investment plan, and the teams needed to deliver it, earlier than planned and have started work to lay around 120 metres of new underground cable and ducting across the bridge. Our teams will be working in the footpath and are making every effort to ensure pedestrians and motorists can move safely across the bridge.”

The grid is also due to start work on its network around the Coppergate Centre from February 27.