PLANS have been submitted for a new escape room attraction - with Harry Potter or Guy Fawkes themed puzzles - to be built in York.

Rehab bar on Piccadilly has applied for planning permission to create the venue in their basement.

The application also details the change of use of the unit - from Veeno Italian Wine Bar to Rehab.

The escape rooms would open from 11am until 10pm every day - and a statement on the bar's website says the attraction will launch in spring.

Escape rooms are venues where teams get together to find clues, solve puzzles and accomplish tasks.

Under the plans four escape rooms will be created in the basement of the building.

The team behind Rehab say the attractions will be divided into a Harry Potter escape room - suitable for children and adults - and a Guy Fawkes-themed room.

They also run The Habit on Goodramgate.

The venue also hosts live music and serves up breakfast and brunch. Rehab opens from 10am to 10.30pm Sunday to Wednesday and 12.30am Friday and Saturday.